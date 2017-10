Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 5

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

FINCH, SHERRY LEE Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #616, CASH, $500, Court: District Court



SARRATT, KIRSTEN KAY Age: 21 Address: RIVERTON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #615, CASH, $120, Court: Circuit Court West

Shoplifting – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



SLINKARD, TYLER Age: 24 Address: CODY, WY Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-10-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Probation Violation authority to arrest (with PC) pending further proceedings or statement of PO Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



SEELEN, JOSEPH LEROY Age: 36 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-04 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #612, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #613, CASH, $500, Court: District Court



HANSEN, KELLY JOY Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #611, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



BYNON, CHARLES EUGENE Age: 66 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Contempt of Court – Orders Status: PENDING, Bond: #609, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court