Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 7

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MAGANA, RAFAEL MICIAL
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-10-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
HUBERT, ERIC BRYAN
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: , Bond: , Court: District Court
QUIST, MATTHEW LARRY
Age: 42
Address: SACRAMENTO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-06
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #626, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #626, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
LAMP, CALEB MICHAEL
Age: 31
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: , Bond: #627, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
MAYNARD, JUSTIN FREDERICK
Age: 38
Address: HEBER CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
OLHEISER, CHRISTEPHER THOMAS
Age: 19
Address: BELL FIELD, ND
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-06
Arresting Agency: NWS
CARTER, WILLIAM LLOYD
Age: 51
Address: PROVO, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-06
Arresting Agency: NWS
MCCLUNG, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH
Age: 38
Address: CLINTON, TN
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-06
Arresting Agency: NWS
EBERT, DAVID TERRY
Age: 40
Address: FT. COLLINS, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-06
Arresting Agency: NWS
FLORES, JACOB SALVADOR
Age: 25
Address: DURANGO, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-06
Arresting Agency: NWS