Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 7

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MAGANA, RAFAEL MICIAL Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-10-06 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



HUBERT, ERIC BRYAN Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2017-10-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: , Bond: , Court: District Court



QUIST, MATTHEW LARRY Age: 42 Address: SACRAMENTO, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-06 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #626, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #626, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



LAMP, CALEB MICHAEL Age: 31 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Theft – > $1000 Status: , Bond: #627, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



MAYNARD, JUSTIN FREDERICK Age: 38 Address: HEBER CITY, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-06 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



OLHEISER, CHRISTEPHER THOMAS Age: 19 Address: BELL FIELD, ND Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-10-06 Arresting Agency: NWS

CARTER, WILLIAM LLOYD Age: 51 Address: PROVO, UT Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-10-06 Arresting Agency: NWS

MCCLUNG, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH Age: 38 Address: CLINTON, TN Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-10-06 Arresting Agency: NWS

EBERT, DAVID TERRY Age: 40 Address: FT. COLLINS, CO Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-10-06 Arresting Agency: NWS