CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 7

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MAGANA, RAFAEL MICIAL

Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-10-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

HUBERT, ERIC BRYAN

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: District Court

QUIST, MATTHEW LARRY

Age: 42
Address: SACRAMENTO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-06
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #626, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #626, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

LAMP, CALEB MICHAEL

Age: 31
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000
    • Status: , Bond: #627, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

MAYNARD, JUSTIN FREDERICK

Age: 38
Address: HEBER CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

OLHEISER, CHRISTEPHER THOMAS

Age: 19
Address: BELL FIELD, ND
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-06
Arresting Agency: NWS

CARTER, WILLIAM LLOYD

Age: 51
Address: PROVO, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-06
Arresting Agency: NWS

MCCLUNG, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH

Age: 38
Address: CLINTON, TN
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-06
Arresting Agency: NWS

EBERT, DAVID TERRY

Age: 40
Address: FT. COLLINS, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-06
Arresting Agency: NWS

FLORES, JACOB SALVADOR

Age: 25
Address: DURANGO, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-10-06
Arresting Agency: NWS