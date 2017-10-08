0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 8

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MCCOURT, WILLIAM BRADY

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Entry
    • Status: , Bond: #640, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #641, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #640, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

PIPKIN, GLEN DALE

Age: 58
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #639, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #638, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

DIBENEDETTO, DYLAN BENJAMIN

Age: 25
Address: NEW ORLEANS, LA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #635, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #635, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #635, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

LUQUET, PATRICK HENRY

Age: 24
Address: KENNER,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-07
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #634, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #634, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #634, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

BARTON, JENNIFER LYNN

Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #632, CASH, $480, Court: RS Municipal Court

DYER, SABRINA CLARA

Age: 26
Address: DENVER,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-07
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Prostitution
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #631, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

DURAN, RICHARD

Age: 70
Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-07
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Solicit an Act of Prostitution
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #630, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

ROSWELL, MICHAEL BRANDON

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #628, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #629, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #629, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court

GROSHELLE, PATRICIA A

Age: 60
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,, WY
Booking: 2017-10-07
Released: 2017-10-08
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #636, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #637, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West