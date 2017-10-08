Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 8

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MCCOURT, WILLIAM BRADY
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Entry
- Status: , Bond: #640, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #641, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #640, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
PIPKIN, GLEN DALE
Age: 58
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #639, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #638, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
DIBENEDETTO, DYLAN BENJAMIN
Age: 25
Address: NEW ORLEANS, LA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #635, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #635, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #635, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
LUQUET, PATRICK HENRY
Age: 24
Address: KENNER,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-07
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #634, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #634, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #634, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
BARTON, JENNIFER LYNN
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #632, CASH, $480, Court: RS Municipal Court
DYER, SABRINA CLARA
Age: 26
Address: DENVER,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-07
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Prostitution
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #631, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
DURAN, RICHARD
Age: 70
Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-07
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Solicit an Act of Prostitution
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #630, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
ROSWELL, MICHAEL BRANDON
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #628, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #629, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #629, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court
GROSHELLE, PATRICIA A
Age: 60
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,, WY
Booking: 2017-10-07
Released: 2017-10-08
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #636, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #637, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West