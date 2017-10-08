Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 8

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MCCOURT, WILLIAM BRADY Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Criminal Entry Status: , Bond: #640, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #641, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #640, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



PIPKIN, GLEN DALE Age: 58 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #639, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #638, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West



DIBENEDETTO, DYLAN BENJAMIN Age: 25 Address: NEW ORLEANS, LA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-07 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #635, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #635, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #635, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



LUQUET, PATRICK HENRY Age: 24 Address: KENNER, Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-07 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #634, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #634, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #634, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



BARTON, JENNIFER LYNN Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-07 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #632, CASH, $480, Court: RS Municipal Court



DYER, SABRINA CLARA Age: 26 Address: DENVER, Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-07 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Prostitution Status: PENDING, Bond: #631, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



DURAN, RICHARD Age: 70 Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-07 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Solicit an Act of Prostitution Status: PENDING, Bond: #630, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

