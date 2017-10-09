0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 9

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PETERSON, BERNHARDT HENRY

Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #649, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

EWART, SHAWN ALLEN

Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #648, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

LEWIS, PATRICIA MICHELLE

Age: 31
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-08
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #645, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Disorderly Conduct
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #646, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #647, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

HARSHA, TINA MARIE

Age: 52
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-08
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #644, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

IRVINE, ISRAEL LEE

Age: 30
Address: PORTLAND, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-08
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #643, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #643, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

BLACK, JUSTIN MICHAEL

Age: 26
Address: TOPEKA, KS
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-08
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #642, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #642, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 