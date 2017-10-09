Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 9

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
PETERSON, BERNHARDT HENRY
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #649, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
EWART, SHAWN ALLEN
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #648, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
LEWIS, PATRICIA MICHELLE
Age: 31
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-08
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #645, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Disorderly Conduct
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #646, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #647, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
HARSHA, TINA MARIE
Age: 52
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-08
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #644, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
IRVINE, ISRAEL LEE
Age: 30
Address: PORTLAND, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-08
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #643, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #643, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
BLACK, JUSTIN MICHAEL
Age: 26
Address: TOPEKA, KS
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-10-08
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #642, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #642, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East