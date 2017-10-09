Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 9

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PETERSON, BERNHARDT HENRY Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #649, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



EWART, SHAWN ALLEN Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #648, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



LEWIS, PATRICIA MICHELLE Age: 31 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-08 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #645, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

Disorderly Conduct Status: PENDING, Bond: #646, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #647, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West



HARSHA, TINA MARIE Age: 52 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-08 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #644, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



IRVINE, ISRAEL LEE Age: 30 Address: PORTLAND, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-10-08 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #643, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #643, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

