Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 1

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SCHAEFER, NICHOLAS LANE Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-08-31 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #397, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Shoplifting – Conceals – 3rd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #399, CASH, $490, Court: RS Municipal Court



OTTE, AARON DAVID Age: 30 Address: AVON, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-08-31 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #398, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



COX, BRYAN EUGENE Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-08-31 Scheduled Release: 2017-09-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West



DOWNUM, ROBERT WAYNE Age: 50 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-08-31 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: #395, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court



LEE, GREGORY JOSEPH Age: 27 Address: EDEN, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-08-31 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #393, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court

