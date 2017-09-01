Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 1

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
SCHAEFER, NICHOLAS LANE
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #397, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Shoplifting – Conceals – 3rd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #399, CASH, $490, Court: RS Municipal Court
OTTE, AARON DAVID
Age: 30
Address: AVON, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #398, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
COX, BRYAN EUGENE
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-08-31
Scheduled Release: 2017-09-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
DOWNUM, ROBERT WAYNE
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Burglary
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #395, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court
LEE, GREGORY JOSEPH
Age: 27
Address: EDEN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #393, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court
SWISTOWICZ, JEFFREY PAUL
Age: 35
Address: MIDWAY, UT
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-08-31
Scheduled Release: 2017-09-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
ROGERS, JOSHUA RYAN
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-08-31
Released: 2017-08-31
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #389, SURETY OR CASH, $1145, Court: Circuit Court East
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #389, SURETY OR CASH, $1145, Court: Circuit Court East
- Tail Lamps – All Vehicles
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #389, SURETY OR CASH, $1145, Court: Circuit Court East
MUNDSCHENK, ASHLEY KAY
Age: 20
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2017-08-31
Released: 2017-08-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC
- Status: , Bond: #390, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: Circuit Court East
HAMPTON, CALVIN DONALD
Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2017-08-31
Released: 2017-08-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Conspire to Commit – Misdemeanor
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #391, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
SQUIRES, JACK TODD
Age: 54
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2017-08-31
Released: 2017-08-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #392, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
OUELLETTE, MICHAEL PAUL
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-08-31
Released: 2017-08-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #394, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
POWELL, WILLIAM MYRON
Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-08-31
Released: 2017-08-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #396, CASH, $115, Court: Circuit Court East