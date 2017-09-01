0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 1

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SCHAEFER, NICHOLAS LANE

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #397, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Shoplifting – Conceals – 3rd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #399, CASH, $490, Court: RS Municipal Court

OTTE, AARON DAVID

Age: 30
Address: AVON, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #398, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

COX, BRYAN EUGENE

Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-08-31
Scheduled Release: 2017-09-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

DOWNUM, ROBERT WAYNE

Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Burglary
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #395, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court

LEE, GREGORY JOSEPH

Age: 27
Address: EDEN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #393, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court

SWISTOWICZ, JEFFREY PAUL

Age: 35
Address: MIDWAY, UT
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-08-31
Scheduled Release: 2017-09-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

ROGERS, JOSHUA RYAN

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-08-31
Released: 2017-08-31
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #389, SURETY OR CASH, $1145, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #389, SURETY OR CASH, $1145, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Tail Lamps – All Vehicles
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #389, SURETY OR CASH, $1145, Court: Circuit Court East

MUNDSCHENK, ASHLEY KAY

Age: 20
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2017-08-31
Released: 2017-08-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC
    • Status: , Bond: #390, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: Circuit Court East

HAMPTON, CALVIN DONALD

Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2017-08-31
Released: 2017-08-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Conspire to Commit – Misdemeanor
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #391, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

SQUIRES, JACK TODD

Age: 54
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2017-08-31
Released: 2017-08-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #392, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

OUELLETTE, MICHAEL PAUL

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-08-31
Released: 2017-08-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #394, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

POWELL, WILLIAM MYRON

Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-08-31
Released: 2017-08-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #396, CASH, $115, Court: Circuit Court East

 

 