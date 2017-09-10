Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 10

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
LIPARI, JUDY ANN
Age: 61
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: , Bond: #453, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #454, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East