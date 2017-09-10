0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 10

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

KEELIN, ROBERT WAYNE

Age: 29
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Breach of Peace
    • Status: ,Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

LIPARI, JUDY ANN

Age: 61
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: , Bond: #453, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #454, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East