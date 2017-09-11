0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 11

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BLOUNT, KRISTINA LEE

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-09-08
Released: 2017-09-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Contempt of Court – Orders
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #446, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

THOMPSON, SAMI JO

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle
    • Status: , Bond: #460, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #461, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East