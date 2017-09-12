Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 12

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
DIEKEMPER, JAMES MICHAEL
Age: 61
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-09-11
Scheduled Release: 2017-10-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
GLADUE, DEBRA ANN
Age: 53
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-11
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #462, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East