0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 13

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BROWN, NICOLAS WILLIAM

Age: 33
Address: SACREMENTO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #469, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

CLINTON, HEATHER MARIE

Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #468, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: Circuit Court East

PARRISH, MICAH COLIN

Age: 32
Address: POINT OF ROCKS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #466, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East

LOWREY, SERENITY SHY-ANN

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-13
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #465, CASH, $495, Court: Circuit Court West

GUNDERSON, NADINE NANETTE

Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #464, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

MACHCINSKI, HOLLY DEANA

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-09-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Probation Violation authority to arrest pending further proceedings or statement of PO
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

HAYES, MCKENZI TAYLOR

Age: 19
Address: IDAHO FALLS, ID
Booking: 2017-09-12
Released: 2017-09-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #463, CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #463, CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #463, CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court East

 