Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 13

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
BROWN, NICOLAS WILLIAM
Age: 33
Address: SACREMENTO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #469, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
MACHCINSKI, HOLLY DEANA
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-09-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Probation Violation authority to arrest pending further proceedings or statement of PO
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
HAYES, MCKENZI TAYLOR
Age: 19
Address: IDAHO FALLS, ID
Booking: 2017-09-12
Released: 2017-09-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #463, CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #463, CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #463, CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court East