Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 13

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BROWN, NICOLAS WILLIAM Age: 33 Address: SACREMENTO, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #469, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



CLINTON, HEATHER MARIE Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #468, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: Circuit Court East



PARRISH, MICAH COLIN Age: 32 Address: POINT OF ROCKS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #466, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East



LOWREY, SERENITY SHY-ANN Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-13 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #465, CASH, $495, Court: Circuit Court West



GUNDERSON, NADINE NANETTE Age: 56 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-12 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #464, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

