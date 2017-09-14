Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 14

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

BRAUBURGER, ROLAND EVERETT Age: 38 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Theft – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #472, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #471, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #471, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court



RAMIREZ, LOURDES MARLENE Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2017-09-13 Arresting Agency: PROB Charges: Probation Violation authority to arrest pending further proceedings or statement of PO Status: , Bond: , Court: District Court

