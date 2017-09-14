Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 14

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
BRAUBURGER, ROLAND EVERETT
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #472, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #471, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #471, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court
OLIVER, WILLIAM GABRIEL
Age: 35
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-09-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Probation Violation authority to arrest pending further proceedings or statement of PO
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
DUNFEE, KYLE LEE
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-03-13
Released: 2017-09-13
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Simple Battery
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #28, CASH, $500, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West