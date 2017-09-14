0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 14

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BRAUBURGER, ROLAND EVERETT

Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Theft – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #472, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #471, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #471, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court

RAMIREZ, LOURDES MARLENE

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-09-13
Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

  • Probation Violation authority to arrest pending further proceedings or statement of PO
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: District Court

OLIVER, WILLIAM GABRIEL

Age: 35
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-09-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Probation Violation authority to arrest pending further proceedings or statement of PO
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

DUNFEE, KYLE LEE

Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-03-13
Released: 2017-09-13
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Simple Battery
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #28, CASH, $500, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West