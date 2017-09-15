0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 15

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BOLIO, NICHOLAS JAMES

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #480, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

SOTO, ISTHAR ISA

Age: 27
Address: LOGAN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #479, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

SMITH, ERIC BRIAN

Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #477, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #478, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

HARMON, JORDAN NICOLE

Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-14
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #475, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court

FERNANDEZ, ARTHUR EVERETT

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Limitations on Backing – Safely
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #476, CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court

JAMES, DANIEL SCOTT

Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance, 5 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #473, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: Circuit Court West