Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 15

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
BOLIO, NICHOLAS JAMES
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #480, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
SOTO, ISTHAR ISA
Age: 27
Address: LOGAN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #479, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
SMITH, ERIC BRIAN
Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #477, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #478, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
HARMON, JORDAN NICOLE
Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-14
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #475, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court
FERNANDEZ, ARTHUR EVERETT
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Limitations on Backing – Safely
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #476, CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court
JAMES, DANIEL SCOTT
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance, 5 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #473, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: Circuit Court West