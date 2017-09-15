Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 15

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BOLIO, NICHOLAS JAMES Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #480, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



SOTO, ISTHAR ISA Age: 27 Address: LOGAN, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #479, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



SMITH, ERIC BRIAN Age: 28 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #477, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #478, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West



HARMON, JORDAN NICOLE Age: 22 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-14 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #475, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court



FERNANDEZ, ARTHUR EVERETT Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Limitations on Backing – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #476, CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court

