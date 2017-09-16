0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 16

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SOSA, JUAN DANIEL

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #487, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

HOLDSWORTH, SUMMER GRACE

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #486, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

MACHCINSKI, HOLLY DEANA

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-09-12
Released: 2017-09-15
Type: JAIL SANCTION
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Probation Violation authority to arrest (with PC) pending further proceedings or statement of PO
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: District Court

OLIVER, WILLIAM GABRIEL

Age: 35
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking: 2017-09-13
Released: 2017-09-15
Type: NWS HOLD
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Probation Violation authority to arrest (with PC) pending further proceedings or statement of PO
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER