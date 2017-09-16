Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 16

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

SOSA, JUAN DANIEL Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #487, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

