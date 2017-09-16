Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 16

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
HOLDSWORTH, SUMMER GRACE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #486, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
MACHCINSKI, HOLLY DEANA
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-09-12
Released: 2017-09-15
Type: JAIL SANCTION
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Probation Violation authority to arrest (with PC) pending further proceedings or statement of PO
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: District Court