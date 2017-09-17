0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 17

  • by
  • September 17, 2017 at 12:24 pm

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

OLIVER, KEVIN WOODROW

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #490, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #490, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Maximum Speed Limits – Speed Too Fast for Conditions
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #490, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Reckless Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #490, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #490, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

PETERSON, JACKSON COLE

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Reckless Endangering – Uses Firearm
    • Status: , Bond: #489, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

PARSONS, BRUCE M

Age: 60
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2017-09-16
Scheduled Release: 2017-09-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East