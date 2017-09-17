Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 17

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

OLIVER, KEVIN WOODROW Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-17 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #490, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #490, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Maximum Speed Limits – Speed Too Fast for Conditions Status: PENDING, Bond: #490, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #490, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #490, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



PETERSON, JACKSON COLE Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Reckless Endangering – Uses Firearm Status: , Bond: #489, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

