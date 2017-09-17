Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 17

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
OLIVER, KEVIN WOODROW
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #490, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #490, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Maximum Speed Limits – Speed Too Fast for Conditions
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #490, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Reckless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #490, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #490, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
PETERSON, JACKSON COLE
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Reckless Endangering – Uses Firearm
- Status: , Bond: #489, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
PARSONS, BRUCE M
Age: 60
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2017-09-16
Scheduled Release: 2017-09-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East