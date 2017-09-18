Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 18

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

NAST, VICTORIA ANN Age: 52 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #496, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #497, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #498, SURETY OR CASH, $550, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #499, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East



SEYMOUR, RANDALL JOHN Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-17 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #495, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

