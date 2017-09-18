Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 18

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
NAST, VICTORIA ANN
Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #496, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #497, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #498, SURETY OR CASH, $550, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #499, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East
AHMED, ABDULLAHI KHALIF
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #492, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: , Bond: #493, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East
ARAMBEL, DAVID MARK
Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-09-17
Released: 2017-09-17
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: , Bond: #491, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court