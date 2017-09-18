0

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 18

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

NAST, VICTORIA ANN

Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #496, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #497, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #498, SURETY OR CASH, $550, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #499, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East

SEYMOUR, RANDALL JOHN

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #495, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

AHMED, ABDULLAHI KHALIF

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #492, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: , Bond: #493, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East

ARAMBEL, DAVID MARK

Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-09-17
Released: 2017-09-17
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Hit and Run Property Unattended
    • Status: , Bond: #491, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court