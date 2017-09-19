0

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 19

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

COOPER, ASHLEY ELIZABETH

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Possession, Manufacture, or Disposition of Deadly Weapon with Unlawful Intent
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

JORDAN, CRYSTAL MICHELLE

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

LAMOUREUX, TAMARA JEAN

Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #500, CASH, $435, Court: OTHER