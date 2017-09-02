Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 2

AHMED, ABDULLAHI KHALIF
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #403, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
VOILAND, DANIEL EUGENE
Age: 60
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Reckless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #402, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
MCFARLAND, BARTON VERE
Age: 46
Address: FARMINGTON, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Possession of Forged Writings, 69 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #400, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #400, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #400, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
CORDOVA, DAMIEN ALEXANDER
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-09-01
Released: 2017-09-01
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #401, CASH, $240, Court: Circuit Court West