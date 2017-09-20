0

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 20

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

DEWEESE, RICHARD ANTHONY

Age: 37
Address: ORANGE, CA
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2017-09-19
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #508, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #508, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #508, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #508, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

SKAGGS, RICHARD BYRON

Age: 43
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-19
Arresting Agency: RSFD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #507, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

GILSON, DARRELL PETER

Age: 44
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: USMS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-09-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

MAKINEN, MATTHEW ROBERT

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-09-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Probation Violation authority to arrest (with PC) pending further proceedings or statement of PO
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #505, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court