Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 20

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
DEWEESE, RICHARD ANTHONY
Age: 37
Address: ORANGE, CA
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2017-09-19
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #508, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #508, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #508, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #508, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
SKAGGS, RICHARD BYRON
Age: 43
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-19
Arresting Agency: RSFD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #507, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
GILSON, DARRELL PETER
Age: 44
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: USMS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-09-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
MAKINEN, MATTHEW ROBERT
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-09-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Probation Violation authority to arrest (with PC) pending further proceedings or statement of PO
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #505, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court