Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 20

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

DEWEESE, RICHARD ANTHONY Age: 37 Address: ORANGE, CA Booking Type: Booking Date: 2017-09-19 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #508, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #508, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #508, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #508, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



SKAGGS, RICHARD BYRON Age: 43 Address: EVANSTON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-19 Arresting Agency: RSFD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #507, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West



GILSON, DARRELL PETER Age: 44 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: USMS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-09-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

