CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 21

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MUSSER, MICHAEL GLENN

Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-20
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #515, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

BORDEAUX, HOLLY LYNN

Age: 31
Address: TX, TX
Booking Type: HOUSING FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2017-09-20

MCKEEVER, MATTHEW JAMES

Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #513, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

WHITE, SYDNEE ANN

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #512, SURETY OR CASH, $2175, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #512, SURETY OR CASH, $2175, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #512, SURETY OR CASH, $2175, Court: Circuit Court East

LOOS, KEIPHER AARON

Age: 27
Address: THERMOPOLIS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #511, CASH, $10000, Court: OTHER

AMERO, JEANA LYNN

Age: 31
Address: TWIN FALLS, ID
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-09-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

BUFFALOMEAT, STERLING NELSON

Age: 21
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-09-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #509, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER