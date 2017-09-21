Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 21

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MUSSER, MICHAEL GLENN
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-20
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #515, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
BORDEAUX, HOLLY LYNN
Age: 31
Address: TX, TX
Booking Type: HOUSING FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2017-09-20
MCKEEVER, MATTHEW JAMES
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #513, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
WHITE, SYDNEE ANN
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #512, SURETY OR CASH, $2175, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #512, SURETY OR CASH, $2175, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #512, SURETY OR CASH, $2175, Court: Circuit Court East
LOOS, KEIPHER AARON
Age: 27
Address: THERMOPOLIS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #511, CASH, $10000, Court: OTHER
AMERO, JEANA LYNN
Age: 31
Address: TWIN FALLS, ID
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-09-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
BUFFALOMEAT, STERLING NELSON
Age: 21
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-09-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #509, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER