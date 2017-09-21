Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 21

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MUSSER, MICHAEL GLENN Age: 38 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-20 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #515, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



BORDEAUX, HOLLY LYNN Age: 31 Address: TX, TX Booking Type: HOUSING FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2017-09-20

MCKEEVER, MATTHEW JAMES Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: PENDING, Bond: #513, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



WHITE, SYDNEE ANN Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-20 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #512, SURETY OR CASH, $2175, Court: Circuit Court East

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #512, SURETY OR CASH, $2175, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #512, SURETY OR CASH, $2175, Court: Circuit Court East



LOOS, KEIPHER AARON Age: 27 Address: THERMOPOLIS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-20 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #511, CASH, $10000, Court: OTHER



AMERO, JEANA LYNN Age: 31 Address: TWIN FALLS, ID Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-09-20 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

