Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 22

JACOBO PINEDA, MARTHA B Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #521, SURETY OR CASH, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #521, SURETY OR CASH, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court



VOILAND, DANIEL EUGENE Age: 60 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: #520, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



ANTHONY, ROSE MARY Age: 53 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #519, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



ALLEN, HEIDI LYNN Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #518, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East