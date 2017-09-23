Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 23

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MCCORMACK, PATRICK WAYNE
Age: 53
Address: GREELEY, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #522, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
ESTRELLA, ANTONIO FRANCISCO
Age: 35
Address: AURORA, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-09-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
HUFF, BRINGHAM JOHN
Age: 26
Address: COTTAGE GROVE,
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-09-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
TEEPLES, DUSTIN RAY
Age: 42
Address: OREM, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-09-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Probation Violation authority to arrest (with PC) pending further proceedings or statement of PO
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
TURNER, ELLA RENEE
Age: 55
Address: YERINGTON, NV
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-09-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Probation Violation authority to arrest (with PC) pending further proceedings or statement of PO
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER