CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 23

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HALL, LYNAE LEE

Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-22
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court – Orders
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #525, CASH, $500, Court: OTHER

MURPHY, DUSTIN JAMES

Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-09-22
Scheduled Release: 2017-09-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

SHANKS, STEVIE LEE

Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Violation of Order of Protection
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #524, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

MCCORMACK, PATRICK WAYNE

Age: 53
Address: GREELEY, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #522, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

ESTRELLA, ANTONIO FRANCISCO

Age: 35
Address: AURORA, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-09-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

HUFF, BRINGHAM JOHN

Age: 26
Address: COTTAGE GROVE,
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-09-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

TEEPLES, DUSTIN RAY

Age: 42
Address: OREM, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-09-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Probation Violation authority to arrest (with PC) pending further proceedings or statement of PO
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

TURNER, ELLA RENEE

Age: 55
Address: YERINGTON, NV
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-09-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Probation Violation authority to arrest (with PC) pending further proceedings or statement of PO
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

 