CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 24

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

NIEBLAS, JULIO CESAR

Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #531, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

HOWES, BROADY DOC

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Wearing or Carrying Concealed Weapons
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #530, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #530, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #530, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

STEPHENS, MARK RILLEY

Age: 54
Address: LAS VEGAS, NV
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-23
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #527, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #527, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

COURTNEY, THOMAS DANIEL

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #526, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

HANSEN, JOSHUA MICHAEL

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-09-24
Released: 2017-09-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #529, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

WHITEAR, CLARALAINE

Age: 18
Address: BEAR RIVER, WY
Booking: 2017-09-24
Released: 2017-09-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #528, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

 