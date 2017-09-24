Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 24

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

NIEBLAS, JULIO CESAR Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #531, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court



HOWES, BROADY DOC Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Wearing or Carrying Concealed Weapons Status: PENDING, Bond: #530, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #530, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #530, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



STEPHENS, MARK RILLEY Age: 54 Address: LAS VEGAS, NV Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-23 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #527, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #527, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

