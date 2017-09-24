Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 24

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
HOWES, BROADY DOC
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Wearing or Carrying Concealed Weapons
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #530, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #530, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #530, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
STEPHENS, MARK RILLEY
Age: 54
Address: LAS VEGAS, NV
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-23
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #527, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #527, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
COURTNEY, THOMAS DANIEL
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #526, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East