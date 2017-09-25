Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 25

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WILLIAMS, LONNIE Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #534, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



REESE, MEAGAN MARY Age: 35 Address: CLIFTON, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-25 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #533, CASH, $1035, Court: RS Municipal Court

