Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 25

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WILLIAMS, LONNIE

Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #534, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

REESE, MEAGAN MARY

Age: 35
Address: CLIFTON, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-25
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #533, CASH, $1035, Court: RS Municipal Court

KEELIN, ROBERT WAYNE

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-24
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #532, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court