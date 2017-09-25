Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 25

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
WILLIAMS, LONNIE
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #534, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
REESE, MEAGAN MARY
Age: 35
Address: CLIFTON, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-25
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #533, CASH, $1035, Court: RS Municipal Court
KEELIN, ROBERT WAYNE
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-24
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #532, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court