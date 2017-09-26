0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 26

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CHANDLER, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age: 29
Address: LAWRENCEBURG, TN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Manslaughter – Involuntarily
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #543, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Read more about her charges here.

MORLEY, DENNIS KEITH

Age: 38
Address: SANGER, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Manslaughter – Involuntarily
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #542, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Read more about his charges here.

WELCH, AMEKA L

Age: 44
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-25
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: OTHER

GALLEGOS, SONYA RAE LYNN

Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Harboring Sex Offender – False Information
    • Status: , Bond: #541, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

MILEY, JOANNA LEE

Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Harboring Sex Offender – False Information
    • Status: , Bond: #540, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

HAYS, ERIC DANIEL

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #539, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court

MUIR, DEAN ALLEN

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-09-25
Scheduled Release: 2017-10-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

VERCIMAK, TRINITY LAINE

Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-09-25
Released: 2017-09-26
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #536, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Speeding in School Zones – 16 to 20 Mph Over
    • Status: , Bond: #537, SURETY OR CASH, $300, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #538, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court