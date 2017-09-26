Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 26

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
CHANDLER, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age: 29
Address: LAWRENCEBURG, TN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Manslaughter – Involuntarily
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #543, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
MORLEY, DENNIS KEITH
Age: 38
Address: SANGER, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Manslaughter – Involuntarily
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #542, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
WELCH, AMEKA L
Age: 44
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-25
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: , Court: OTHER
GALLEGOS, SONYA RAE LYNN
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Harboring Sex Offender – False Information
- Status: , Bond: #541, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
MILEY, JOANNA LEE
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Harboring Sex Offender – False Information
- Status: , Bond: #540, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
HAYS, ERIC DANIEL
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #539, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court
MUIR, DEAN ALLEN
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-09-25
Scheduled Release: 2017-10-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
VERCIMAK, TRINITY LAINE
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-09-25
Released: 2017-09-26
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #536, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Speeding in School Zones – 16 to 20 Mph Over
- Status: , Bond: #537, SURETY OR CASH, $300, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #538, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court