Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 26

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CHANDLER, ASHLEY NICOLE Age: 29 Address: LAWRENCEBURG, TN Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-25 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Manslaughter – Involuntarily Status: PENDING, Bond: #543, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Read more about her charges here.

MORLEY, DENNIS KEITH Age: 38 Address: SANGER, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-25 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Manslaughter – Involuntarily Status: PENDING, Bond: #542, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Read more about his charges here.

WELCH, AMEKA L Age: 44 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-25 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: , Court: OTHER



GALLEGOS, SONYA RAE LYNN Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-25 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Harboring Sex Offender – False Information Status: , Bond: #541, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



MILEY, JOANNA LEE Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-25 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Harboring Sex Offender – False Information Status: , Bond: #540, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



HAYS, ERIC DANIEL Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-25 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #539, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court

