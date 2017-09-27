Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 27

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
SILVA, LUIS ANTONIO
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #549, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #550, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #548, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #550, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #551, CASH, $1240, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #549, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East