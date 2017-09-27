Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 27

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

SILVA, LUIS ANTONIO Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #549, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #550, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #548, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #550, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #551, CASH, $1240, Court: GR Municipal Court

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #549, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



ARISTA, MARIO ALBERTO Age: 63 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #546, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



SPENCER, DENISE ELLEN Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-26 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #544, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

