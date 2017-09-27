0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 27

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SILVA, LUIS ANTONIO

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #549, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #550, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #548, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #550, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #551, CASH, $1240, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #549, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

ARISTA, MARIO ALBERTO

Age: 63
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #546, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

SPENCER, DENISE ELLEN

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #544, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

MAESTAS, ARTHUR LEWIS

Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-09-26
Scheduled Release: 2017-10-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East