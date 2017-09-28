Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 28

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

DAVISON, DUSTY EUJENE Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-28 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat, 4 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #555, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 5 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #555, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #555, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



FULLMER, DIRK CHARLES Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #554, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



RICHARDS, ALYSSA LOU Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #553, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #553, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



JOHNSON, MICHAL DAVID Age: 24 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-09-27 Scheduled Release: 2017-12-26 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: , Court: District Court



BOYD, TREVOR SAMUEL Age: 25 Address: CASPER, Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-09-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Probation Violation authority to arrest (with PC) pending further proceedings or statement of PO Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

