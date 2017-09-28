Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 28

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
DAVISON, DUSTY EUJENE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat, 4 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #555, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 5 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #555, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #555, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
FULLMER, DIRK CHARLES
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #554, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
RICHARDS, ALYSSA LOU
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #553, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #553, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
JOHNSON, MICHAL DAVID
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-09-27
Scheduled Release: 2017-12-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: , Court: District Court
BOYD, TREVOR SAMUEL
Age: 25
Address: CASPER,
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-09-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Probation Violation authority to arrest (with PC) pending further proceedings or statement of PO
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
SMITH, JEREMY LOUIS
Age: 30
Address: LAWRENCE, KS
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-09-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Probation Violation authority to arrest (with PC) pending further proceedings or statement of PO
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
WHITE, KAYLA VONNE
Age: 23
Address: BASIN, WY
Booking: 2017-09-27
Released: 2017-09-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #552, SURETY OR CASH, $1225, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #552, SURETY OR CASH, $1225, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #552, SURETY OR CASH, $1225, Court: RS Municipal Court