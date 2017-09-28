0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 28

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

DAVISON, DUSTY EUJENE

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat, 4 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #555, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 5 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #555, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #555, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

FULLMER, DIRK CHARLES

Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #554, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

RICHARDS, ALYSSA LOU

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #553, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #553, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

JOHNSON, MICHAL DAVID

Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-09-27
Scheduled Release: 2017-12-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: District Court

BOYD, TREVOR SAMUEL

Age: 25
Address: CASPER,
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-09-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Probation Violation authority to arrest (with PC) pending further proceedings or statement of PO
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

SMITH, JEREMY LOUIS

Age: 30
Address: LAWRENCE, KS
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-09-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Probation Violation authority to arrest (with PC) pending further proceedings or statement of PO
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

WHITE, KAYLA VONNE

Age: 23

 

Address: BASIN, WY
Booking: 2017-09-27
Released: 2017-09-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #552, SURETY OR CASH, $1225, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #552, SURETY OR CASH, $1225, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #552, SURETY OR CASH, $1225, Court: RS Municipal Court

 