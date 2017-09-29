Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 29

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WHITBY, BROOKE NICOLE Age: 20 Address: BEDFORD, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-28 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Youthful Offender – Alcohol of 0.02% or More -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #563, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East



TRUJILLO, JENNIFER LYNN Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-28 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #562, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #562, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



LEAF, JOHN MICHAEL Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-28 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #561, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Probation Violation authority to arrest (with PC) pending further proceedings or statement of PO Status: PENDING, Bond: #561, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



LAWS, DALLAN RICH Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-28 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #560, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



FAILONI, DAKOTA C Age: 24 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-28 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Unlawful Contact – Recklessly Causes Bodily Injury Status: , Bond: #559, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

