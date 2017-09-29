0

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 29

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WHITBY, BROOKE NICOLE

Age: 20
Address: BEDFORD, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Youthful Offender – Alcohol of 0.02% or More -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #563, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East

TRUJILLO, JENNIFER LYNN

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #562, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #562, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

LEAF, JOHN MICHAEL

Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #561, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Probation Violation authority to arrest (with PC) pending further proceedings or statement of PO
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #561, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

LAWS, DALLAN RICH

Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #560, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

FAILONI, DAKOTA C

Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-28
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Contact – Recklessly Causes Bodily Injury
    • Status: , Bond: #559, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

CLEVELAND, DONOVAN SCOTT

Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Probation Violation authority to arrest (with PC) pending further proceedings or statement of PO
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #557, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: District Court