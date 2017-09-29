Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 29

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
WHITBY, BROOKE NICOLE
Age: 20
Address: BEDFORD, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Youthful Offender – Alcohol of 0.02% or More -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #563, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
TRUJILLO, JENNIFER LYNN
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #562, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #562, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
LEAF, JOHN MICHAEL
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #561, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Probation Violation authority to arrest (with PC) pending further proceedings or statement of PO
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #561, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
LAWS, DALLAN RICH
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #560, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
FAILONI, DAKOTA C
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-28
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Contact – Recklessly Causes Bodily Injury
- Status: , Bond: #559, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
CLEVELAND, DONOVAN SCOTT
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Probation Violation authority to arrest (with PC) pending further proceedings or statement of PO
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #557, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: District Court