Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 3

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PATTERSON, BRADEN J Age: 62 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-03 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #409, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court



BINGHAM, JESSICA M Age: 27 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-02 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #405, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court West



RAEL, JERAMIA BLU Age: 38 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-02 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: , Bond: #404, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



STEPHENS, ISREAL MICHAH Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #407, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West



DUNCAN, CAMEN MICHAEL Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: , Bond: #406, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

