0

NEWS

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 3

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PATTERSON, BRADEN J

Age: 62
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #409, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

BINGHAM, JESSICA M

Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-02
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #405, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court West

RAEL, JERAMIA BLU

Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-02
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
    • Status: , Bond: #404, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

STEPHENS, ISREAL MICHAH

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #407, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

DUNCAN, CAMEN MICHAEL

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #406, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

VOILAND, DANIEL EUGENE

Age: 60
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #402, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Reckless Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #402, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #402, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #402, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #402, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: Circuit Court East

PENA, JUAN

Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-09-03
Released: 2017-09-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #408, CASH, $70, Court: Circuit Court West

 

 