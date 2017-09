Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 30

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

LEKER, CHRISTOPHER LEE Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-30 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #579, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



LUJAN, DARIK ANTONI Age: 26 Address: LAS VEGAS, NV Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-30 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #576, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



KISKIS, STEPHEN RAY Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #577, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #578, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



GROSSMAN, JEFFREY KYLE Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-29 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #573, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court West

Throwing Burning Substance from Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #580, SURETY OR CASH, $535, Court: Circuit Court West



MOATES, DONALD EUGENE Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #572, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



ANTHONY, ROSE MARY Age: 53 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #571, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



CABRAL DALMADA, TELMO NARCISCO Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #567, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East