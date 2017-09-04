Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 4

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

DELIGHT, HOLLY Age: 37 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #417, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West



LOPEZ, JOSE LUIS Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #416, SURETY OR CASH, $810, Court: RS Municipal Court



RAEL, JERAMIA BLU Age: 38 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-02 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: , Bond: #404, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

