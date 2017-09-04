Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 4

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
DELIGHT, HOLLY
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #417, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
LOPEZ, JOSE LUIS
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #416, SURETY OR CASH, $810, Court: RS Municipal Court
RAEL, JERAMIA BLU
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-02
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: , Bond: #404, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
VOILAND, DANIEL EUGENE
Age: 60
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #402, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: Circuit Court East
- Reckless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #402, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: Circuit Court East
- Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #402, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: Circuit Court East
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #402, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #402, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: Circuit Court East
