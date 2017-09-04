0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 4

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

DELIGHT, HOLLY

Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #417, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

LOPEZ, JOSE LUIS

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #416, SURETY OR CASH, $810, Court: RS Municipal Court

RAEL, JERAMIA BLU

Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-02
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
    • Status: , Bond: #404, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

VOILAND, DANIEL EUGENE

Age: 60
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #402, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Reckless Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #402, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #402, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #402, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #402, SURETY OR CASH, $15000, Court: Circuit Court East

 

 