Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 5

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
WEBSTER, TIMOTHY SCOTT
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #429, CASH, $690, Court: RS Municipal Court
SCHERCK, GARRETT BRETT
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #427, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Shoplifting – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #428, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court
MULLEN, JAMES JOSEPH
Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #422, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: , Bond: #423, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #424, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: , Bond: #425, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #426, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
KLOEFKORN, SARAH JANAE
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-09-04
Released: 2017-09-04
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #418, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #419, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court West
KETHMAN, RILEE MAKURE
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-09-04
Released: 2017-09-04
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – Youthful Offender – Alcohol of 0.02% or More -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #420, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #421, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East