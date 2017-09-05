0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 5

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WEBSTER, TIMOTHY SCOTT

Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #429, CASH, $690, Court: RS Municipal Court

SCHERCK, GARRETT BRETT

Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #427, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Shoplifting – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #428, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court

MULLEN, JAMES JOSEPH

Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #422, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: , Bond: #423, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #424, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: , Bond: #425, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #426, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

KLOEFKORN, SARAH JANAE

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-09-04
Released: 2017-09-04
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #418, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #419, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court West

KETHMAN, RILEE MAKURE

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-09-04
Released: 2017-09-04
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
  • DWUI – Youthful Offender – Alcohol of 0.02% or More -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #420, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #421, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East

 