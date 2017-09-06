0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 6

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BRUNNER, ERIC JOSEPH

Age: 39
Address: GAITHERSBURG, MD
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-05
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #432, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #433, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East

STANTON, LOUIS H

Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
  • Restricted License – Violations
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

DODD, BILLY RODNEY

Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Probation Violation authority to arrest pending further proceedings or statement of PO
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

SIEGEL, JOHNNY BRIAN

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-09-05
Scheduled Release: 2017-09-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

ROGHAIR, JEFFRY AARON

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-09-05
Released: 2017-09-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Hit and Run Property Unattended
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #434, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court

 