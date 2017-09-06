Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 6

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
BRUNNER, ERIC JOSEPH
Age: 39
Address: GAITHERSBURG, MD
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-05
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #432, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #433, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East
STANTON, LOUIS H
Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
- Restricted License – Violations
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
DODD, BILLY RODNEY
Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Probation Violation authority to arrest pending further proceedings or statement of PO
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
SIEGEL, JOHNNY BRIAN
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-09-05
Scheduled Release: 2017-09-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
ROGHAIR, JEFFRY AARON
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-09-05
Released: 2017-09-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #434, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court