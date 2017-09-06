Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 6

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BRUNNER, ERIC JOSEPH Age: 39 Address: GAITHERSBURG, MD Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-05 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #432, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #433, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East



STANTON, LOUIS H Age: 54 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

Restricted License – Violations Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East



DODD, BILLY RODNEY Age: 54 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Probation Violation authority to arrest pending further proceedings or statement of PO Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

