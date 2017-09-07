0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 7

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

UNDERWOOD, BENJAMIN ZACHARIAH

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #440, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property
    • Status: , Bond: #441, SURETY OR CASH, $235, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #442, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

RAMIREZ, LOURDES MARLENE

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2017-09-06
Scheduled Release: 2017-09-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: District Court

PEREZ, CHRISTY LOUISA

Age: 39
Address: GREELY, CO
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2017-09-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Obtain Property by False Pretenses – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

ADAMS SCHNEIDER, TUWINA

Age: 55
Address: PAUL, ID
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-09-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

BAKER, ROBERT LEE

Age: 41
Address: LONGVIEW, TX
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-09-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #436, CASH, $410, Court: OTHER

LEVEQUE, NICHOLAS PIERRE

Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-09-06
Scheduled Release: 2017-09-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

STANTON, LOUIS H

Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-09-05
Released: 2017-09-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #438, CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Restricted License – Violations
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #438, CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #438, CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East

ROGHAIR, JEFFRY AARON

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-09-05
Released: 2017-09-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Hit and Run Property Unattended
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #434, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court

JENSEN, DENNIS SEAN

Age: 46
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking: 2017-09-06
Released: 2017-09-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #437, CASH, $420, Court: Circuit Court East