Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 7

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
UNDERWOOD, BENJAMIN ZACHARIAH
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-09-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #440, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East
- Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property
- Status: , Bond: #441, SURETY OR CASH, $235, Court: Circuit Court East
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #442, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
RAMIREZ, LOURDES MARLENE
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2017-09-06
Scheduled Release: 2017-09-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: District Court
PEREZ, CHRISTY LOUISA
Age: 39
Address: GREELY, CO
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2017-09-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Obtain Property by False Pretenses – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
ADAMS SCHNEIDER, TUWINA
Age: 55
Address: PAUL, ID
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-09-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
BAKER, ROBERT LEE
Age: 41
Address: LONGVIEW, TX
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-09-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #436, CASH, $410, Court: OTHER
LEVEQUE, NICHOLAS PIERRE
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-09-06
Scheduled Release: 2017-09-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
STANTON, LOUIS H
Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-09-05
Released: 2017-09-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #438, CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
- Restricted License – Violations
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #438, CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #438, CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
ROGHAIR, JEFFRY AARON
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-09-05
Released: 2017-09-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #434, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court
JENSEN, DENNIS SEAN
Age: 46
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking: 2017-09-06
Released: 2017-09-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #437, CASH, $420, Court: Circuit Court East