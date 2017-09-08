Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 8

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HIGBY, JUSTIN WYNN Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SPLIT SENTENCE Booking Date: 2017-09-07 Scheduled Release: 2018-05-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Aggravated Child Abuse – Serious Bodily Injury, Substantial Mental/Emotional Injury Status: SPLIT SENTENCE, Bond: , Court: District Court

