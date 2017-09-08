0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 8

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HIGBY, JUSTIN WYNN

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SPLIT SENTENCE
Booking Date: 2017-09-07
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Aggravated Child Abuse – Serious Bodily Injury, Substantial Mental/Emotional Injury
    • Status: SPLIT SENTENCE, Bond: , Court: District Court

RAMIREZ, LOURDES MARLENE

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2017-09-06
Scheduled Release: 2017-09-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: District Court

ADAMS SCHNEIDER, TUWINA

Age: 55
Address: PAUL, ID
Booking: 2017-09-06
Released: 2017-09-08
Type: NWS HOLD
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

PEREZ, CHRISTY LOUISA

Age: 39
Address: GREELY, CO
Booking: 2017-09-06
Released: 2017-09-08
Type: NWS HOLD
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Obtain Property by False Pretenses – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER