Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 8

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
HIGBY, JUSTIN WYNN
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SPLIT SENTENCE
Booking Date: 2017-09-07
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Aggravated Child Abuse – Serious Bodily Injury, Substantial Mental/Emotional Injury
- Status: SPLIT SENTENCE, Bond: , Court: District Court
RAMIREZ, LOURDES MARLENE
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2017-09-06
Scheduled Release: 2017-09-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: District Court
ADAMS SCHNEIDER, TUWINA
Age: 55
Address: PAUL, ID
Booking: 2017-09-06
Released: 2017-09-08
Type: NWS HOLD
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
PEREZ, CHRISTY LOUISA
Age: 39
Address: GREELY, CO
Booking: 2017-09-06
Released: 2017-09-08
Type: NWS HOLD
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Obtain Property by False Pretenses – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER