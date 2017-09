Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 9

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

COOPER, ASHLEY ELIZABETH Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #451, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Probation Violation authority to arrest pending further proceedings or statement of PO Status: PENDING, Bond: #452, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



CARRIBOU, CLAYTON LESLIE Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #450, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Felonious Restraint – Risk of Bod Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #450, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



NORRIS, JOSEPH MICHAEL Age: 44 Address: TACOMA, WA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-08 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #449, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



PORTER, DEMETROUS ANTWONE Age: 23 Address: CHATTANOOGA, TN Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-08 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #448, SURETY OR CASH, $690, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #448, SURETY OR CASH, $690, Court: Circuit Court East



DUNIGAN, MARVIN LECEDRIC Age: 46 Address: JOHNSON CITY, TN Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-08 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #447, SURETY OR CASH, $690, Court: Circuit Court East

Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #447, SURETY OR CASH, $690, Court: Circuit Court East



BLOUNT, KRISTINA LEE Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-09-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Contempt of Court – Orders Status: PENDING, Bond: #446, CASH, $500, Court: District Court



RUPERT, ROBERT GLEN Age: 52 Address: WEST PORT, WA Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-09-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



FAIRBANKS, DUSTY DALE Age: 30 Address: SALINA, KS Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-09-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Probation Violation authority to arrest pending further proceedings or statement of PO Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



PRUITT, MAKYE KERRY Age: 31 Address: CLEARFIELD, UT Booking Type: Booking Date: 2017-09-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER