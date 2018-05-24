Sweetwater County Athletes Earn All State Track & Field Honors

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Track and Field athletes from Rock Springs High School, Green River High School, and Farson-Eden High School earned All State Track and Field honors with their performances at the Wyoming High School State Track and Field meet last weekend.

Rock Springs High School

Three Lady Tigers earned 4A All State honors and four Tigers received the honors. Two Lady Wolves received 4A All State honors. Six Pronghorns earned 1A All State honors.

Girls All State

Selena Cudney – Rock Springs

Bailee Radakovich – Rock Springs

Favour Wanjoku – Rock Springs

Erika Wilson – Green River (All State in 2017)

Natasha Young – Green River

Green River High School

Boys All State