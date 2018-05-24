Sweetwater County Athletes Earn All State Track & Field Honors

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Track and Field athletes from Rock Springs High School, Green River High School, and Farson-Eden High School earned All State Track and Field honors with their performances at the Wyoming High School State Track and Field meet last weekend.
Rock Springs High School
sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:
Three Lady Tigers earned 4A All State honors and four Tigers received the honors. Two Lady Wolves received 4A All State honors. Six Pronghorns earned 1A All State honors.
Girls All State
- Selena Cudney – Rock Springs
- Bailee Radakovich – Rock Springs
- Favour Wanjoku – Rock Springs
- Erika Wilson – Green River (All State in 2017)
- Natasha Young – Green River
Green River High School
sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:
Boys All State
- Jaeden Carnahan – Rock Springs
- Damon Longfellow – Rock Springs
- David Medina – Rock Springs
- Erick Salcido – Rock Springs
- Braxton Applequist – Farson-Eden
- Clancy Gines – Farson-Eden
- Carson Jones – Farson-Eden
- Hagan Jones – Farson-Eden
- Carter Malec – Farson-Eden
- Lain Mitchelson – Farson-Eden (All State in 2016 and 2017)