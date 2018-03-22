Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center Receives $3,000 Rocky Mountain Power Foundation Grant

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation awarded a $3,000 grant to the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center (SCCDC). This grant goes towards funding a new server for the organization.

The previous server’s operating system was extremely outdated, causing instability, increased downtime, and loss of productivity, as well as increased security threats and vulnerabilities.

The SCCDC IT Coordinator, Kevin Bohlmann, reported that the hardware was failing which could have led to data loss and corruption.

Niki McKenzie, Office Manager at the SCCDC said “This new server helps the staff to perform their jobs more efficiently by having computers and technology that run quicker and with fewer problems, giving staff more time in the classrooms with the children. We are in a time where technology is a critical part of everything we do at the SCCDC, from our administrative staff and our therapists to our teaching staff.

Having a server that does its job properly is an extremely instrumental component to effectively providing services to children and families in Sweetwater County. We are so thankful to the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation for their continued support of our program and we appreciate this generous donation so very much. “