Sweetwater County Democrats Elect New Leadership

GREEN RIVER — The Central Committee of the Sweetwater Democratic Party met on Thursday, March 17th in Green River, Wyoming to elect leadership for the 2017- 2019 term.

Rock Springs resident RJ Pieper was elected to the position of Chairman, along with Joselia Mendiolea of Rock Springs as Vice-Chairman, Dana Pertermann of Rock Springs as Treasurer, Monique Vidal of Rock Springs as Secretary, Cathy Denman of Green River as State Committeewoman, and Todd Herreid of Green River as State Committeeman.

Party officers offered the following statements:

“I am proud to be chosen to lead this great group of people for the next two years. The possibilities about what we will be able to do are exciting and invigorating and I am confident that we will do great things in the coming years.”

– RJ Pieper, Chairman “It was wonderful seeing so many new faces. I welcome these young women to our Executive Committee and I am looking forward to their fresh ideas.” – Cathy Denman, State Committeewoman

Former Chairman Joe Barbuto, who did not seek reelection, offered the following statement.

“The Sweetwater County Democratic Party has elected a great group of officers. I’m excited to see what they accomplish and look forward to doing all I can to support them in their efforts.” –Former Chairman Joe Barbuto

The Central Committee of the Sweetwater Democratic Party meets on the third Thursday of each month.

Meetings alternate between Rock Springs and Green River and are free and open to the public.

For more information, find the Sweetwater Democratic Party on Facebook, visit www.sweetwaterdems.com or email sweetwaterdems@wyoming.com.