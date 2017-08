ROCK SPRINGS — Winners at the Horseshoe Tournament this past Saturday at the Sweetwater County Fair include:

1st Photo Singles Horseshoe Tournament:

From left to right:

2nd place Lane Durrans, 1st place Lisa Nussbaum, 3rd place Victoria Ross.

Doubles Horseshoe Tournament:

From left to right:

2nd place Clint Hauser & Victoria Ross; 1st place Laredo Reetz & Mel Banks; 3rd place John Rundell & Dustin Masey.