Sweetwater County Gifted & Talented Program Opens Eagle Store

ROCK SPRINGS— The Sweetwater County Gifted & Talented Program’s fifth grade class had their grand opening for their Eagle Store on November 8, at Eastside Elementary School, in which the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Carl Demshar were in attendance.



The Gifted & Talented Program

The Gifted & Talented Program, or G & T Program, is a district wide program that serves the most advanced third through sixth grade students of Sweetwater County School District No. 2.

“The program has been with the district for well over 30 years. It was formerly called Quest,” G & T Program teacher Cristy Pelham said. “When I took over the program last year, we changed the name to the Gifted & Talented Program.”



Students Learn Variety of Skills

Students from the elementary schools in Rock Springs, Farson, and Wamsutter meet with Pelham at Eastside Elementary once every week for instruction.

“Students learn a variety of skills including STEM education, leadership, problem solving, critical thinking, communication, and work on special projects,” Pelham said.



How Students Are Chosen

The kids are chosen to be in the program based on their performances in the classroom, as well as on district and state testing. The kids must show advanced skills and rank in the top 90% or higher.

They must additionally score a 90% or higher on the program’s cognitive test, which is called CogAT.



Each Class Works on Different Projects

Third grade students meet with Pelham on Mondays, fourth grade students on Tuesdays, fifth grade students on Wednesdays, and sixth grade students on Thursdays.

The third-grade class students are working on robotics and circuits. The fourth-grade class is working on coding and creation. The sixth-grade class is working on engineering concepts and a program called Future City Planners.





Eagle Store

The fifth-grade class is working on business planning and operations, as well as world cultures and languages. For their business planning and operations project, the students came up with the Eagle Store.

“Last year, my fifth graders created a business, a smoothie stand, and this year’s class wanted to expand on that idea into a store,” Pelham said. “They researched and discussed a variety of options and came to the decision to open a small school store. They spent time researching and discussing items to sale.”



Phoenix Smoothies

The smoothie stand from last year was called Phoenix Smoothies. The students worked with the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and other local businesses to open the smoothie business, create a plan, and create “simple and healthy” recipes.

“We will once again begin our stand in January and sell our smoothies once a month through May. Our smoothie recipes are banana based and have no dairy in them,” Pelham said.



Students Researched Inventory for Store

The fifth graders researched the products they wanted to sell at the store, evaluating which items would have a high sell value, fit district policy, be useful, as well as be classroom friendly.

Dave Hanks, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO, highlighted the importance of working collaboratively as a team while asking the students questions about their business.

“How did you guys come together as a group and make a final decision?” Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO asked the students.

The fifth graders explained they were divided into “color teams” in which each team researched a product and presented it to the group. They then took their decision to a vote.





Products Sold at Store

The Gifted & Talented students decided on suckers, glow sticks, Smencils (scented pencils), and temporary tattoos.

There are four varieties of tattoos, two eagles for the Eastside Elementary Eagles, and two tigers, for the Rock Springs High School Tigers.

The Smencils are made of recycled newspapers. Eagle Store Manager Sam Thornhill said the Smencils are the store’s number one seller.

The students are considering adding jerky to their inventory, as well as some Smens, which are scented pens.



Students Took Out a Loan for the Store

Along with running a business, the students learned about the money that is behind making a business operate.

“The students took an interest free loan out from the Eastside PTSO,” Pelham said. “The students decided the stock they wanted for the store, how much, and then rounded it off. This opening stock was close to $650.”



Mayor Demshar Wishes Students Luck

Mayor Demshar told the fifth grade students that they have done a good job with the store and that they are learning great skills.

“You’re learning a good skill and getting a good business sense early in life,” Mayor Demshar said. “It’s going to really help you a lot as you go through your lives.”

The students said the experience has been a lot of fun, but they said it hasn’t been the easiest project.

“Business is hard,” Eagle Store Assistant Manager Bailey Cutler said.





Other G & T Program Projects

In addition to the projects each grade level are working on, they are also creating the yearbooks for Eastside Elementary and Pilot Butte Elementary.

Pelham also sees third through sixth graders who just missed qualifying for the G & T program on Fridays.

“This is like my junior varsity group. They are called the combo class and we are working on Rubik’s Cubes, a variety of STEM mini projects, and a variety of the topics mentioned in the other classes,” Pelham said.