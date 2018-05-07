Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board Hiring Marketing & Grant Specialist

The Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board has a new and exceptional career opportunity for a bright, organized candidate with excellent human relations and communication skills.



Apply by emailing a resume to

jmeredith@tourwyoming.com

The full-time Marketing and Grant Specialist will be responsible for providing administrative services and event grant support by reviewing/analyzing grant applications, distributing award information and payment reimbursement, while ensuring compliance with established grant guidelines and contract agreements.

This position will also be responsible for assisting the Executive Director with event recruitment, committee representation, campaign management, website maintenance, collateral distribution, media relations, and marketing measurement.

Regular hours will be 8 am – 5 pm, Monday – Friday with additional time necessary based on project requirements.

SALARY: $18.00 – $20.00 – Hourly Based on Experience

Salary and benefit reimbursement package based on experience.

.

Position Requirements

Minimum associates degree

At least two years of experience in a marketing/PR/advertising related position

Experience with Microsoft Office programs, social media channels and the internet

.

Apply Today

Please email resumes to jmeredith@tourwyoming.com or mail to:

Sweetwater County Joint Travel & Tourism Board

404 “N” St. Suite 304

Rock Springs, WY 82901

Application open until position filled.



Follow Sweetwater County Joint Travel & Tourism Board on Facebook here.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.