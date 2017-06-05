Sweetwater County Leadership Project Beautifies Youth Homes

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Leadership is a unique opportunity for leaders in the community to gain a broad overview of the County while making connections and exploring Government, Health, Education, Industry, Recreation, Business and Human Services.

It is a tradition for each annual class of the Leadership Institute to identify a need in the County and address that need. This year’s Leadership project consisted of connecting with the youth of both Green River and Rock Springs. “We began this class with a goal to make a difference in our community. Leadership isn’t about one’s position but to empower others, which is why we chose to collaborate our project with the Youth Home.” – Kayla Kendrick

Because of the generosity of Home Depot, Western Wyoming Community College, and Riverside Nursery and Green House, the Leadership Group was able to plant several pots of flowers that were placed around the Youth Home in both Green River and Rock Springs locations. While planting flowers, the group was able to act as role models and empower the children to do good for the community.

The Sweetwater County Leadership Institute is facilitated by the Rock Springs and Green River Chambers of Commerce and Western Wyoming Community College. The 2017 leadership members include Joe Olivas, Amanda DeBernardi, Jennifer Dutton, Angela Farr, Erin Grey, Laura Pearson, Lisa Herrera, Chris Jacobsen, Kathy Vasa, Erin Hastings, Deirdre Politi, Kayla Kendrick, and Mary Seppie.