Sweetwater County Library Hosting Haunted Halloween Parties

GREEN RIVER– The Sweetwater County Library in Green River is hosting two Haunted Halloween Parties today, Thursday, October 26, one for 5th through 8th grade kids, and one for high school kids.



Haunted Halloween Party Schedule

5th through 8th grade party: 3:30 to 4:30 pm.

High school party: 6 to 7 pm.

Party Details

The library encourages party-goers to dress up in their costumes, as there will be prizes for the best costumes. There will also be an array of games and plenty of snacks.



Library Location

The Sweetwater County Library is located at 300 N. 1st E., in Green River.