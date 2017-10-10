Sweetwater County Library Hosts Teen Read Week

GREEN RIVER—Teen Read Week is happening at the Sweetwater County Library this week, October 9 through October 14.

“Teen Read Week is a national initiative that was started by the Young Adult Library Services Association and is held every year in October,” Sweetwater County Library manager Lindsey Travis said. “The purpose of the week is to encourage teenagers to read and to use the library.”

Teens, meaning 5th to 12th graders, can visit the Sweetwater County Library at any time during the week and pick out a free book from the library’s Teen Read Week Collection.

“All they have to do is stop by the library and pick one out,” Travis said.

Each teen is limited to one book.