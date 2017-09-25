Sweetwater County Library Reads “Banned” Children’s Books in Celebration of Banned Books Week

GREEN RIVER– The Sweetwater County Library are celebrating Banned Books Week tonight, September 26 at 6pm with their event, Roast Marshmallows, not Books!

The community is encouraged to bring their children to enjoy S’mores and read some children’s books that have been banned or challenged in different places across the country.

Books such as “Charlotte’s Web,” “Winnie the Pooh,” “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?,” “Where the Wild Things Are,” “The Lorax,” and “And Tango Makes Three” are just a few examples of books that have been challenged or banned throughout the years.

The library is hosting this event to celebrate the freedom to read, and to encourage kids in the community to read.

Banned Books Week is a national celebration that happens annually that emphasizes the importance of the First Amendment and the right to read. Banned Books Week kicked off on September 24, but the Sweetwater County Library has been celebrating for the entire month of September.

This is a family-friendly event, so there is no cursing, nudity, or any adult situations that would be deemed inappropriate for kids.