Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For August 14 Through August 18

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between August 14 and August 18.

Ryan Jay Wolfe, 34 to June Ashley Wilkinson, 32 both of Green River.

Dallas Alan Schoenewald, 33 to Stephanie Lee Schneider, 32 both of Rock Springs.

Robert Vanhousen IV, 54 of Lockwood, New York, to Tacama Lynn Tubbs Donahue, 50 of Owego, New York.

Felipe Isaac Villanueva-Vazquez, 39 to Kendra Dawn Baker, 31 both of Rock Springs.

Tucker Craig Downs, 50 to Kerry Rachele Damron Thielbar, 51 both of Rock Springs.

Keith A Shuman, 44 to Trisha Paul Rowley, 32 both of Rochelle, Illinois.