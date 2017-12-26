Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For December 18 – December 22

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between December 18 – December 22.

Brodi Eugene Dillon, 19 to Kaycee Renee Skorcz, 21 both of Rock Springs.

Kamoru Alagbe Akinniyi, 54 to Olunukola Ajoke Aduloju, 41 both of Rock Springs.

Bryan Jay Summerfield, 31 to Crystal Petrie, 26 both of Rock Springs.

Aaron Kristian Lassila, 36 to Estreya Leona Archuleta, 25 both of Rock Springs.

Ike Joon Pyun, 38 to Kelsey Danae Lane, 26 both of Los Angeles.