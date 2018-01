We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between December 25 – December 29.

Luis Enrique Jiminez Rodriguez, 19 to Kaleah LeeAnne Edle Fleming, 18 both of Rock Springs.

Zachary Howard Adams, 26 to Elizabeth Marie Stanley, 23 both of Wichita Falls.

Jeffrey Irvin Spicher, 56 to Jo Lynn Anderson Moore, 55 both of Rock Springs.