Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For December 4 – December 8

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between December 4 – December 8.

Timothy F W Hemphill, 41 to Lisa Marie Cirgenski Neighbors, 40 both of Catoosa, OK.

Christopher Warrington Gallegos, 19 to Savannah Deann Waddoups, 19 both of Rock Springs.

Michael E Kalivas, 51 to Ruth Meta Walker Davis, 43 both of Green River.

Gerardo Rodriguez, 30 to Barbara Amor Miranda, 23 both of Rock Springs.

Jesus Lopez Gonzalez Gilberto, 27 to Meagan Nichole Suhr, 27 both of Rock Springs.

Bruce Clayton Watson, 23 to Kelly Nicolle Glidden Wilcox, 25 both of Rock Springs.

Dioquino Gomes, 24 to Alexandra Michellene Strumsky, 19 both of Rock Springs.