Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For February 26 – March 2

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between February 26 – March 2.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Kassandra Demetria Willingham, 29 to Katherine Ann Sloan, 31 both of Rock Springs.

Marshall Lee Mechling, 43 to Ashleigh Brooke Watson Mechling, 32 both of Green River.

Javier Villa Rojas, 44 to Myriam Piedra Solis, 44 both of Rock Springs.

Timothy James Starr, 25 to Kayla Nicole Marie Martinez, 26 both of Rock Springs.

Michael Thomas Marler, 31 to Keshia Nicole Harvey, 31 both of Rock Springs.

Jason Richard Lipka, 32 to Chelsey Kathleen Cloward, 27 both of Green River.