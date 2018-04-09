Sweetwater County Marriage License Reports For April 2 to April 6

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between April 2 to April 6.

Dusty James Chamberlain, 33 to Jamie Lynn Myers, 26 both of Rock Springs.

James Michael Bronstein, 39 to Jolene Marie Fandrich Baker, 38 both of Rock Springs.

David Lyle Barker, 70 to Eva Maria Viking, 54 both of Rock Springs.

David Allen Mondragon, 58 to Tamera Ann Eckley Hust, 53 both of Rock Springs.